Edo Guber: INEC Displays Governorship Candidates List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday, displayed the list of governorship candidates of the 17 political parties contesting the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The Edo INEC office led by its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Anugbum Onuoha displayed the list on its notice board and in all INEC offices across the 18 local government areas.

In the displayed list, Mr Uwaifo Osaro is the governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Aner Abdullai Aliu, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Azena Azemhe Friday and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Osifo Isiah.

Others are All People Movement (APM) Ugiagbe Odaro Syvelster, Areleogbe Amos Osalumese All Peoples Party (APP), Akhime Kingson Afere Action Democratic Party (ADP), African Action Congress (AAC) Udoh Obersifo David and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is Ighodalo Asuerinme, Boot Party (BP) Osirame Edeipo and Accord Party (AP) has Enabulele Bright as its governorship candidate.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) has Obazele Paul Agbone, Labour Party (LP) Olumide Akpata Anthony, All Progressives Congress (APC) Okpebholo Monday, People Redemption Party (PRP), Key patience Ndidi and Young Progressive Party (YPP) Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan.

Meanwhile, the INEC headquarters had said, the Commission shall publish the personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their deputies by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the State Headquarters and the 18 Local government offices across Edo

The commission in a release by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, charged Nigerians to scrutinize the documents.

‘”Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022,” the commission said.