Edo Guber: Imansuangbon Visits Oba Of Benin

The Labour Party (LP) governorship aspirant in the forthcoming Edo State governorship election, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has visited the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, at his palace in Benin, the state capital.

The arrival of Imansuangbon at the palace courtyard appeared carnival-like, with the aspirant accompanied by different support groups and cultural dancers.

Following his aspiration to be the next Governor of the State, Imansuangbon was at the palace on Wednesday to seek the king’s royal blessings and support.

Receiving the LP aspirant at his palace, the Benin monarch prayed for Imansuangbon to have a hitch-free campaign ahead of the poll in 2024 and wished him well in his governorship aspiration.

Oba Ewuare stated that he remains impartial and will always pray for politicians seeking elective office, requesting his blessing and support.

In his remark, Imansuangbont told the king that he came to seek his blessing and support as he embarked on his campaign for the governorship election, promising that his administration would be just and firm.

He said, “As my father, there is no way I can embark on my journey to the Government House without having the blessings of my father. My desire to govern Edo is to bring purpose and pattern to good governance.”

If elected, Imansuangbon assured that he would welcome the wise counsel of the traditional institution on the best ways to move the state forward.