Edo Guber: I’m Anointed By God To Win APC ticket – Umakhihe

…Says will step down if asked to

A former Permanent Secretary, Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe on Tuesday said he has the anointing of God to win the Edo State governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umakhihe, who spoke to the media at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms, however, said he would step down if asked to by the leadership of the party.

The former Permanent Secretary who is a Tax expert said is more prepared to govern the state than any other person.

Responding to a question on anointment, he said, “I will say l am the anointed candidate of God and everybody will follow God’s will and design.”

Responding to the zoning of the ticket, he said, “On the issue of the certain candidates from the zones with more population, l agree with you but l think we have passed the issue of ethnic politics or sectional politics.

“I came in with capacity, ability with intellectual zeal, experience and passion. I tell you, I have gone around the 18 local government areas, and the reception was overwhelming and those are the people that will vote they are on ground and they support this ambition across the three senatorial zones.”

On his training and the advantage he has with it, he said, “Like l told you l am a taxation expert and I am a fellow of the Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and on taxation we are talking about revenue generation when you drive and getting the appropriate revenue to run a state.

With my experience, it has a lot to do with revenue collection.”

Asked what he would do should the party ask him to step down, he said, “If the party tells me to step down at this moment, I will wave goodbye for now.”

On corruption, if l were corrupt as permanent secretary l would have left this public space for now, you wouldn’t be seeing me, so l come out clean and l know what it takes to have a civil service that is corruption-free and l will implement those strategies to ensure that the state is without blemish of corruption.”