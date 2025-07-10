Edo Guber: Ighodalo Reacts To S’Court Judgement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the September 2024 governorship election in Edo, Mr Asue Ighodalo, on Thursday, reacted to the Supreme Court judgment against his governorship bid.

In a statement issued shortly after the apex court affirmed Governor Monday Okpebhol’s victory in the September 21, 2024, gubernatorial poll, Ighodalo said that though he accepted the finality of the judgment, he feels a deep sense of betrayal.

According to the PDP candidate, the election was not a contest but a robbery, stressing that it was “coordinated, deliberate and now, tragically validated by the highest court in the land”.

“I do not and cannot pretend that what was delivered amounts to justice.‎

“While I will not and cannot obstruct any judicial pronouncement, no matter how flawed, I must never fear to speak truth to power.

‎”Not just by those who rigged the process, but by the very institutions we trusted to protect our democracy.

‎”You came out in hope. You voted for competence, for progress, for prosperity and now, we are told that your voice does not matter.

‎”That your freely given mandate can be trampled without consequence. I feel your pain. I share your anger. And I will never forget your courage”, he said