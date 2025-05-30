Edo Guber: Ighodalo Heads To S’Court As A’Court Affirms Okpebholo’s Victory

Share

The Court of Appeal Abuja yesterday affirmed Governor Monday Okpebholo ‘s victory in lat year’s Edo State governorship poll.

The three-member panel led by Justice M. A. Danjuma dismissed an appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Asue Ighodalo and his party to challenge the declaration of Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the September 21, 2024, election.

The appellate court held that it found no reason to dislodge the May 15 judgement of the Election Petitions Tribunal, which validated Okpebholo’s victory.

However, Ighodalo rejected the appellate court judgment, saying he would pursue his case at the Supreme Court. The three-mantribunal headed by Justice Wilfred Kpochi dismissed the petitions filled by the PDP; Action Alliance (AA) and Accord Party (AP) for lacking in merit.

The tribunal held that it found no reason to nullify the outcome of the election declared in favour of Okpebholo. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Okpebholo the winner of the election after he polled 291, 667 votes to defeat his closet rival Ighodalo, who got 247, 655 votes.

Dissatisfied with the results, the petitioners approached the tribunal, alleging that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. He alleged that Okpebholo did not secure the highest number of lawful votes that were cast at the election.

