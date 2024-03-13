Edo Guber: I Was Never Served Any Impeachment Notice –Shaibu

Embattled Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu yesterday denied being served with impeachment notice by the House of Assembly. Speaker Blessing Agbebaku said the Assembly was forced to settle for substituted service via newspaper advertorials because they could not physically serve Shiabu the notice. But a letter addressed to Agbebaku, Shaibu denied being served any letter how much more refusing to collect.

He said he has been out of the state since March 3 and therefore could not have been served as claimed during plenary. He said: “Mr. Speaker was quoted to have also stated at the said plenary that ‘the action became necessary because the Deputy Governor refused to acknowledge an earlier impeachment notice sent to him through the Clerk of the House’.

“We wish to state categorically that no impeachment notice was ever served on the Deputy Governor let alone refusing to acknowledge the impeachment notice. “The Deputy Governor has since March 3 travelled out of Benin to Abuja and has not returned to Benin since.

“The Clerk never saw the Deputy Governor whether in the Office, at Home or anywhere for that matter since the said date, hence surprised that the House resolved to publish the impeachment notice on national dailies because ‘the Deputy Governor refused to acknowledge the earlier impeachment notice sent to him through the Clerk of the House’.