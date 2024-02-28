Edo Guber: I May Drag PDP To Court – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has said he might challenge the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in court, if the party fails to issue him certificate of return.

Shaibu who emerged at a parallel election , was at the PDP national secretariat on Wednesday for his certificate of return.

He told journalists that going by the party’s guideline, which was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC), February 28 was for issuance of certificate of return to the candidate.

“I am here to receive my certificate of return because I won the primary in Edo conducted and the authentic delegates voted.

“Today is presentation of certificate of return, according to the party, so PDP must follow its rules and guidelines. This is what we are talking about,” he said.

The party had on Tuesday, gave the certificate of return to Asue Ighodalo as its candidate for the September 21 Edo governorship election.

But Shaibu alleged that the process of producing a candidate for the party was compromised from the beginning.

He noted that the Appeal committee set up by the party that recommended political solution to the problem “is fully aware that there were abnormalities in the process that led to his emergence and whoever.

“But why I am here is to obey the guidelines to come and receive the certificate of return, and I was told that somebody else came here yesterday and was given the certificate.

“I think the court will tell among us who is the real candidate.”

No member of the NWC was around to receive him, but Shaibu said he informed them of his visit.

“I know don’t why they are not here, that is strange, and that is in line with why they will be in a hurry to give certificate yesterday, when today was what was approved for the certificate to be given to the winner,” he added.

He accused the Edo State government of intimidation, threat and impeachment threat against him, “and that is their own way of dealing with people.

“They suspend, sack people; they make phone calls intimidating people telling people, they will come after you.

“During the military these are the kinds of threats that we were getting and we cannot return back to the era of intimidation and harassment, and that is the issue in Edo State.”