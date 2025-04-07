Edo Guber: How Ighodalo Made Okpebholo’s Confirmation Easier Than Expected

Share

I n other climes, people learn from history. But in Nigeria, its history that learns from the people. No matter how unfavourable the precedent is – which should serve to guard against a recurrence – Nigerians will keep doing the same thing, and expecting a different result, as starkly revealed on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at the Edo Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal (GEPT) in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city! Delivering judgment, the three-man tribunal dismissed, in its entirety, the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, challenging the return of Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State.

The Judges noted that the petitioners “dumped” their evidentiary materials on the tribunal, without interrogating them through relevant and credible witnesses, and thus, the tribunal was constrained, as it’s not its duty to open the documents for the petitioners.

Referencing Tanko vs. INEC, the tribunal held that section 137 of Evidence Act can’t relieve the petitioners of their duty under the act to interrogate their documents at the tribunal, adding that in view of its nature, the petitioners had an onerous duty to strictly prove their case.

Recall the judgment in the petitions by the presidential candidates of the PDP and Labour Party (LP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and ex-Governor Peter Obi of Anambra State, respectively, against the declaration of Senator Bola Tinubu of the APC as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

The Appeal Court, which served as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), held that the petitioners had dumped exhibits on the court, without demonstrating, via eyewitnesses, their claims to winning the poll, with Atiku, who came second, praying to be declared as the authentic winner, and Obi, despite coming third, claiming he’s the rightful winner of the election.

Stressing that “litigation is fought on pleadings, and parties swim or sink on their pleadings,” the five-member PEPT, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, unanimously held that Atiku and Obi, as well as other petitioners, failed to substantiate their allegations against the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The justices stated that the documentary and oral evidence presented before them by Atiku and Obi couldn’t prove the claims of irregularities, corrupt practices, non-compliance with the electoral guidelines, and other allegations for which the petitioners had asked the court to void Tinubu’s election.

In their challenge of Okpebholo’s victory, the landmark ruling on the Atiku and Obi petitions should have served as a guide for Ighodalo/PDP to present eyewitnesses to authenticate their alleged electoral malpractice.

But they failed in that regard! Hence, pointing to the Supreme Court guidelines, which roadmap it says bounds its handling of the electoral dispute, the tribunal emphasised that “oral evidence is required to prove over-voting,” and that the petitioners should have called eyewitnesses, who were present at the polling units during the election.

The tribunal, composed of Justices Wilfred Kpochi (Chairman), A.B. Yusuf and A.A. Adewole, in the petition marked, EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, held that pw2, pw3, pw4, pw5 and pw7, not being polling unit agents, were not competent witnesses, as they were nowhere near the polling units to observe whether there were prior recordings or not.

Saying the petitioners failed, by way of credible evidence, to establish why the outcome of the election should be set-aside, the tribunal held that the onus rested squarely on the petitioners to prove that the INEC unduly returned Governor Okpebholo, adding that it’s trite law that, “a petitioner must succeed on the strength of their own case and not on the weakness of the defence.”

In other climes, people learn from history. But in Nigeria, its history that learns from the people. No matter how unfavourable the precedent is…

But that – and misrepresentation of facts – was majorly what Ighodalo/PDP depended upon in their case, as gleaned from their final written address presented by Mr Ken Mozia (SAN), who, among others, claimed that:

• “All the documents we tendered were duly certified by INEC, and they were admitted without objection by the maker (INEC)…The Supreme Court decisions have established that there must be prior recording of sensitive election materials in forms EC25B, which INEC failed to comply with in some polling units.

• “The 2nd respondent (INEC) failed to tender any alternative result sheet nor plead any alternative forms EC25B to challenge or contradict PDP’s CTC documentary evidence of rigging across the disputed 765 polling units in the State.

• “No party (1st, 2nd or 3rd respondents) had impugned the IReV results that the petitioners have tendered…The Supreme Court, in Austin vs. INEC, Kennedy vs. INEC and Isah & Another vs. INEC & Others, has affirmed that results uploaded to INEC’s IReV portal are credible.

• “The law does not require petitioners to challenge results in every polling unit (under dispute) or submit alternative results…Polling unit agents need not testify, as the disputed collation occurred at ward and local government collation centres, where polling unit agents were not present.

• “We plead with the tribunal to holistically consider the petition on several grounds for cumulative effects…Isolating grounds and submitting that such grounds, when taken alone, will not have the cumulative effects that were prayed, and adopting that it is academic, is not true…We urge My Lordships to grant this petition.”

During the proceedings, which lasted till February 13, the petitioners tendered copious exhibits, pre-loaded and/or presented through the bar; 153 BVAS machines used in 133 of the 765 disputed polling units; and called 19 of 99 witnesses, and closed their case on February 3.

While the 1st respondent (INEC) didn’t present any of the five witnesses it had pledged, and closed its case on February 6; and the 2nd respondent (Okpebholo) called one of his six witnesses and closed his case on February 10; the 3rd respondent (APC) called four of 28 witnesses, and closed its defence on February 13.

At this juncture, it bears repeating the immortal words of Muhammad JSC, in Olonade vs. Sowemimo (2014) LPELR-22914(SC), 27 – in explaining the meaning of the standard of proof in civil cases, (and) the balance of probabilities – that:

“The court decides which side’s evidence is heavier, not by the number of witnesses called by either party or on the basis of the one being oral and the other being documentary, but by the quality or probative value of the evidence be it oral and/ or documentary.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

