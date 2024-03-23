Edo Guber: Groups Alleges LP Ticket Went To Highest Bidder 

A socio-political group in Edo State, “Obidient Movement”, on Saturday, alleged that the State Labour Party (LP) governorship ticket was sold to the highest bidder.

The group also raised concern over the conduct of the leadership of the Edo State LP at the party primaries, which threw up Olumide Akpata, who has since received his certificate of return.

The leader of the group, Felix Ikhuenbor while addressing Journalists in Benin at a press briefing, alleged that the national and the State Working Committee, local government areas and wards executives compromised the process.

He said the party which was supposed to have provided an alternative platform for the citizens of the state, became the one that conducted the worst primary election.

Felix said that leaders of the party openly traded the governorship ticket to the highest bidder, thereby denying people with marketable credentials to become the party flagbearer.

He added: “In a bid to make quick and unholy wealth, LP totally disregarded competence, credibility, integrity and antecedents of aspirants and sold their birthright like Esau for plates of food.

“It was clear that the aspirants who could spend the most dollars and delegates got the ticket. This unholy action is anti-Obedient and against what Peter Obi stands for,” he added.