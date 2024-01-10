Edo Guber: Fresh crisis hits LP

There is a fresh crisis in the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) ahead of the governorship primary election as the Labour Party Integrity Group (LPIC) issued a 7-day ultimatum to Chairman Kelly Ogbaloi to hand over all instruments of office to one Ehiwe Ikuoyemwen.

The LPIC said the request for Ogbaloi to hand over all instruments of office in the possession of Ogbaloi was contained in a letter dated January 15 claiming that he had completed his constitutional two terms of six years from 2013 to 2019. The group in a statement signed by Ikuoyenwen, asked Ogbaloi to henceforth desist from carrying out official activities. It said: “Tender all administrative documents, hard copy and electronic, inventory of assets to date, account of all funds, revenues and assets received in the name of, on behalf of the Labour Party. “Because of your exhaustive effusion of your maximum constitutional tenure, desist from undertaking any function, public/media statement, or activity of any kind on behalf of the Labour Party at any level.”