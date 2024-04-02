Edo Guber: Ex-Edo PDP LG Chairmen Decamp To APC

Former People’ Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Area Chairman in Edo State has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) pledging their support for the party and working for its victory in the September 21 Edo State gubernatorial election.

The defectors are John Osi Akhigbe, former Etsako Central Local Government chairman; Hon (Engr) Dr Josie Ogedegbe, Igueben; Hon Frank Ilaboya, Owan West; Hon Andrew Osigwe, Owan East; Hon Napoleon Agbama, Uhunmwonde; Scott Ogbemudia, Ovia North East; Hon Austin Okoibhole, Esan North East and Hon Mrs. Ruth Osahor, Esan West.

The former chairmen were previously in the APC but defected with Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020 to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They were received at the Benin residence of the leader of the party, Sen Adams Oshiomhole in the company of the APC governorship candidate Sen. Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon Dennis Idahosa and the Acting State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jaret Tenebe.

Receiving them, Oshiomhole, said, “On behalf of our state chairman, the APC family, and the governor in-waiting, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, I am very honoured this morning to receive my men – these are people who God used me to mobilise into ACN and now APC. Some of them have played very critical roles in governance when I was governor. Some of them were local government council chairmen.

“Like every family sometimes have misunderstandings or communication gaps or even there’s shared temptation and they had cause to leave but today, they’ve come to inform us they are moving back home.

“The good news is that this house is so large with so many rooms and a big living room and can accommodate everyone as it has accommodated all of us today without much planning – no logistics is involved and no hiring of canopy.

“So, for me, I am excited that these young men have chosen to return back home and we’ve all resolved to receive them as if they never left before and they will enjoy all rights and privileges that members of APC enjoy.

“For those who have the obligation to join us in the current project to ensure that through free and transparent election, this great state, the heartbeat of Nigeria returns under the governance of APC with governor Monday Okpebholo who’s a distinguished Senator that was transparently elected last year as the next governor of this state and of course Dennis Idahosa who was elected and re-elected – these are not strangers to ballot boxes; they are products of the ballot.

“All they need is to spread that influence across the state to re-kick start the progressive politics of APC that guided my action when I was governor and continue from where I stopped. I am excited and happy about this today”, Senator Oshiomhole said.

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Ilaboya said, “This is homecoming because I know what you did to me and where I am today is where you put me. So, coming back home is special and I feel that too for all of us here.

“1We are your children and we want to continue with your vision for the people driving this project, I can assure you that we are going to work with them to make sure this project is realised with flying colours”.