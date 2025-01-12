Edo Guber Election Tribunal: We’ll Upturn APC Victory – PDP

Share

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday vowed to upturn the results of the September 21, 2024 governorship election which was won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo.

This position was contained in the communiqué released at the end of a meeting of the leadership of the party including its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

In the communiqué signed by the Secretary, Edo State PDP Caretaker Committee, Hon Henry Tenebe, which was made available to journalists in Benin City, the party said that “after extensive deliberations on the state of affairs of the party and Edo State, the following resolutions were reached:

“The party reaffirmed its resolve to reclaim the mandate duly given to it by the people of Edo State in the last governorship election. It called for the continuous support and prayers of all party faithful and the people of Edo State as PDP and its candidate progress on this arduous journey.

“The meeting acknowledged and deeply appreciated the commitment, loyalty, and steadfastness of party members and faithful supporters across Edo State, urging them never to relent in their support and prayers for the party and its leadership.

“The attendees expressed grave concern over the current state of Edo under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration. The party observed with dismay that the State has suffered significant setbacks in the last few months.

“The PDP reaffirmed its unshakable commitment to the rule of law and upholding constitutional democracy in the State. The party strongly believes that law, order and security are essential for the peace, progress and development of Edo State and Nigeria as a whole.

“The party Chairmen unanimously passed a vote of implicit confidence in the State Caretaker Committee led by Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, and the party’s candidate in the last governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo.

“They commended both leaders for their outstanding leadership and exemplary efforts in piloting the affairs of the party in the state, which have fostered unity and progress in the Edo State chapter of the PDP.”

