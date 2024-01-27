Edo Guber: Edo South LGs PDP Endorse Asue Ighodalo as Sole Aspirant

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders and members in Uhunmwonde, Orhion- mwon and Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Areas in Edo State have endorsed Dr. Asue Ighodalo as their consensus aspirant for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. The unanimous endorsement was disclosed during Ighodalo’s visits to the areas as part of his on-going consultations across the 18 council areas in Edo.

According to the leaders and members of the party in Uhunmwonde, Orhion- mwon and Ikpoba-Okha, the endorsement was informed by the aspirant’s track records of excellence in the various capacities he has served humanity, hence the need to adopt him to transform Edo State. The motion for Ighodalo’s adoption in Uhunmwonde was moved and seconded by Senator Roland Owie and Mr. Charles Egbe amid wide acceptance and jubilations.

Addressing the people, Dr. Ighodalo appealed to the people to nominate him as the PDP flag bearer for the September 21 governor- ship election, maintaining that with his capacity and proven track records, he remains the best aspirant for the election. He blamed bad governance in Nigeria over the years on the wrong choice and sentimental voting of the people, noting Edo State will have no reason not to be developed if the right aspirant is choosing as the governor, which he said he represents.

He said: “Edo has no rea- son not to be developed if the right leaders are chosen to lead the state. “I am the leader that will take the state beyond the next level, hence, my appeal for your nomination and support. “Let us choose who can help us, knows the developmental road to lead Edo State and in doing so, we will have good roads and other basic amenities.