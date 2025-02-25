Edo Guber Dispute: Partisan Social Media Reporting Shapes Narrative

Share

In a week’s time, on Monday, March 3, the three-man Election Petitions Tribunal (EPT) looking into alleged malpractice at the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, will preside over the adoption of written addresses by Petitioners and Respondents to the dispute.

At the close of the hearing proper on February 13, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Wilfred Kpochi (with him Justices A.B. Yusuf and A.A. Adewole), gave seven days to the Respondents, and five days to the Plaintiffs to write their addresses, and extra three days each to file their written addresses, for adoption on March 3. The days started counting from Friday, February 14.

The tribunal – which began hearing on January 21, and closed its sitting on January 24 in Benin City, Edo State capital city, over reported security reasons, and relocated to Abuja on January 28 – considers petitions filed by seven political parties against the declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the governorship.

In the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on September 22, 2024, Okpebholo (APC, Edo Central) scored 291,667 votes (about 51.1%) to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Dr Asue Ighodalo, (a Lagos-based lawyer and business magnate), who polled 247,274 votes (about 43.3%).

The PDP, however, claims that those figures were manipulated against Ighodalo, arguing that barring alleged massive anomalies at the poll, Ighodalo defeated Okpebholo, and should be declared as governor of Edo State.

So, the public focus is on PDP/Ighodalo, who, in their petition, marked, EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, allege irregularities in the total number of votes cast in many polling units, which reportedly exceeded accredited voter-count recorded by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that the INEC deployed for the ballot.

Meanwhile, coming from the tribunal is somewhat out-of-place reporting – well, is there anything like that – on social media that’s at best sensational, and at worst partisan, slanted to indicate that APC/Okpebholo are no hopers, regarding the tons of documentary evidence presented by PDP/Ighodalo, and testified to by their witnesses as a true reflection of the poll.

From the onset of the hearing, social media reports have talked about: “Stunning and explosive revelations… quantum of evidence tendered so far… proceedings intensifying political tension in Edo State… palpable fear in the APC leadership…

Oshiomhole storms out in fury… revelations stir intense reactions, and shockwaves in the APC camp… analysts describe allegations as a potential game-changer… all not well with the Edo State APC… Governor Okpebholo feeling the heat… as Ighodalo gains ground…

APC leaders hold frantic meetings at Government House… to stem the onslaught against the party at the Tribunal”. Thus, from January 21 to February 13 – the period covered herein (with a bit of lull from Monday, February 3 after the Plaintiffs closed their case) – the bombastic headlines, and the lead paragraphs or parts thereof were an obviously-partisan reporting for PDP/Ighodalo. Check below:

• ‘Breaking: 2,840 PDP votes unlawfully excluded by INEC, witness testifies’ (January 21, 2025)

• ‘Edo Tribunal: APC weighs options as tribunal continues to receive massive evidence of electoral fraud’ (January 21, 2025)

• ‘APC lawyers cut short crossexamination as PDP’s witness exposes rigging in Okpebholo’s LGA’ (January 23, 2025)

• ‘Esan North East collation agent narrates how INEC officials altered polling unit results for APC’ (January 23, 2025).

• ‘Edo Gov Poll: Tribunal berates PDP for failure to produce witnesses, as PDP queries 765 of 4,519 polling units in Edo State’ (January 28, 2025)

• ‘PDP witness stuns tribunal with explosive testimony, Oshiomhole storms out in fury as Ighodalo gains ground’ (January 31, 2025)

• ‘Edo Tribunal: Fear of INEC’s BVAS grips Okpebholo, Oshiomhole’ (February 1, 2025) • ‘Edo Tribunal: Expert witness demolishes APC, Governor Okpebholo as tribunal resumes in Abuja’.

• ‘Witness proves with mathematical accuracy that Asue Ighodalo won the election by total number of valid votes cast’ • ‘Under cross-examination, witness establishes evidence of overvoting, non-serialisation and incorrect computation of scores by INEC.’

• ‘Edo Election Petition Tribunal: APC closes defence amid over-voting admissions, widespread non-compliance with Electoral Act (February 13, 2025).” Now, let’s sample a full reporting on social media on the tribunal proceedings that’s unabashedly, sensational, partisan, unnuanced and unbalanced, reflecting only one side to the electoral dispute, as follows:

“Over the week, there has been a floodgate of expositions of electoral fraud at the tribunal. On 21st January, a PDP witness and LGA collation agent revealed and tendered copious evidence on how INEC

On that account, it bears repeating that, if election petitions – and elections – are won on social media, PDP/Ighodalo would have breasted the tape…

unlawfully excluded a total of 2,840 votes scored by the PDP candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in 76 polling units (PUs) in Ward 2, Ikpoba Okha LGA.

“Similarly, the LGA collation agent for Akoko Edo LGA disclosed that there was over-voting in 8 polling units, as INEC BVAS report of accreditation and other certified documents showed clearly that the total number of votes cast and declared by INEC in result sheets Forms EC8A are in excess of the total accreditation figures captured by BVAS in 8 polling units in Akoko Edo LGA.

“In the same vein, the LGA collation agent for Owan West LGA led documentary evidence in proof to show how INEC breached its own Manual and Guidelines, including the Electoral Act 2022, by their failure and inability to record serial numbers and particulars of all sensitive materials deployed for the guber election in seven polling units in Owan West LGA.

“The failure of INEC to record the serial numbers and other particulars of result sheets, as shown through forms EC25B and EC40A, renders the election in the affected polling units invalid, for failure to comply with the requirement of prior recording.

“Fresh facts emanating from proceedings have now laid bare more reasons why the APC was desperate to prevent PDP witnesses to testify at the Tribunal with their evidence. This is as it has been shown clearly that Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa only won his ward through fraudulent means.

“During his testimony at the Tribunal, the LGA collation agent for Ovia South West LGA, relying on INEC certified CTC copies of result sheets Form EC8A-C in the area, original IReV results, CTCs of BVAS accreditation report, among other document extracts, was able to show that the total number of votes cast far exceeded the total number of accredited voters in many polling units in Idahosa’s Ward 2 and Ovia South West LGA. The Electoral Act states clearly that any unit where over-voting is established will be cancelled.

“These developments and the quantum of evidence tendered so far have struck palpable fear such that APC leaders are now holding frantic meetings at Government House, to find a way forward to stem the onslaught against the APC at the Tribunal. “Apparently, all efforts by the APC chairman and its leadership to intimidate and prevent witnesses from testifying and the evidence from being tendered have proved abortive, hence the sense of despair within the fold.

