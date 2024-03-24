Edo Guber: Diaspora APC To Mobilize Support For Okpebholo, Idahosa

Ahead of the Edo State Governorship election slated for September 22, 2024, the Diaspora Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Italy Pastor Mike Oputteh over the weekend expressed confidence that the ticket of Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon. Dennis Idahosa is a sure path to victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

He declared that Edo indigenes in Europe have been mobilized to support the enthronement of the APC government in Edo State to change the negative narratives and lacklustre government as witnessed by Godwin Obaseki’s led administration.

Oputteh in a statement after playing host to the Edo State Acting Chairman of the party, Jarret Tenebe in Rome, Italy commended President Bola Tinubu over his fatherly intervention in the crisis that trailed the APC governorship primaries.

He said Edo state cannot afford to have another stranger at the helm of affairs, a situation he pointed out has set the state in auto-reverse adding that the APC government will correct the mal-administration of the PDP.

“We are excited to have received the Edo State APC Acting Chairman Jarret Tenebe who was in Italy for a short visit and assured us that the incoming APC government come September 22, 2024, will usher in fresh breath in all the sectors of the state economy. We, in the Diaspora, are ready to support the candidate until victory is achieved.”

Jaret at the meeting with APC in Diaspora was said to have assured Edo citizens in Italy that the incoming APC administration will tackle seriously the insecurity in the state and encourage them to support development at home.