Edo Guber: Asue Ighodalo Wins Factional PDP Primary

The former Chairman of Sterling Bank and Nigerian Breweries, Barr. Asue Ighodalo on Thursday emerged winner of the PDP factional primary election held at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City Edo State, beating seven other aspirants.

Ighodalo, who is the governor’s anointed candidate scored 577 votes to beat Bar Anselm Ojezua, Arthur Esele, Osaro Onaiwu, Martins Uhomoibhi, Hadizat Umoru and Felix Akhabue, all scoring zero, while 6 votes were void out of 585 accredited delegates.

Also, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and Omosede Igbinedion withdrew from the race, while the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, scored one vote, though he held a factional congress, where he was declared the winner

Declaring him the winner, the chief returning officer of the Edo PDP Guber Primaries and Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Dauda Lawal said, “the Committee having carefully sorted out and counted the votes found that Ighodalo scored 577 votes, Philip Shaibu scored 1 vote,while others got zero.

Lawal was assisted by Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori and Senator James Manager,who were the vice chairman and secretary of the committee respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Bar. Asue Ighodalo thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki and the entire people of Edo State for their love and support.

He noted that Governor Obaseki has laid the foundation for him to build upon if eventually elected governor and promised to assemble young men and women for his government to turn the state around.

“I want to thank you for making me a tool, and I promise you that I will be a useful tool and by the grace of God, Edo State will move from where Godwin Obaseki has carried us, to the next level.

“I want to thank Godwin Obaseki for the wonderful work he has done in the last seven and a half years. I know that in a year or two people will keep talking about Obaseki.

“We have not seen the value of the work he has done, but he is like a builder laying the foundation for a hundred-story building. No man is perfect, we will all continue to repair and work on each other’s mistakes. I promised to assemble the best young men and women to turn the state around.” He said.