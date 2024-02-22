Edo Guber: Army, Others To Support INEC On Security

The 4th Brigade, Nigerian Army has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Edo State of support ahead of the governorship polls on September 21.

The Brigade Commander, 4 Brigade Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Ebenezer Oduyebo, stated this when the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state, Anugbum Onuoha paid him a courtesy visit with his team on Wednesday.

Gen. Oduyebo thanked the REC and his team for the visit and said he had thought earlier to pay him a courtesy call when he resumed only for him to get a letter from the REC for this courtesy visit.

The Brigade Commander who said he has a good working relationship with the Commissioner of Police (PC), assured the REC that the Army, the Police and other security agencies would support INEC to succeed in the forthcoming election.

Oduyebo stated, “The Nigeria Army has always supported INEC during the election as we have always done. The army and other agencies will provide adequate security during the election,” he added.

Earlier, Onuoha told the Brigade Commander that the Nigerian Army is a critical stakeholder in the electoral process and that is why he came with his team to pay the General a courtesy call.

The REC noted that the election is a process, and with the ongoing conduct of primaries by the political parties, the 2024 governorship election has already started.

He added, “I will use this opportunity to appeal to the Nigerian Army to collaborate with the commission to conduct a free, fair and credible election,” he added.