Edo Guber: APC Will Dislodge PDP From Government House – Dekeri

The member representing Etsako Federal Constituency, Hon Sunday Anamero Dekeri on Sunday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will dislodge the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from the Edo State Government House come September 22.

He advised the PDP-led government in Edo State to pack its bags and luggage, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over the government house after the election.

Dekeri, popular as Danco gave the warning while delivering his acceptance speech at a media briefing in Benin City, after Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) primary, which he said he won.

He also thanked his party, the All Progressives Congress for nominating him as the party flag bearer and vowed to rededicate himself to the next stage of the process, maintaining that the party will triumph during the election, God willing, and called on other aspirants to join hands with him to win the election.

New Telegraph recalls that three candidates have emerged from the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held across the state on Saturday.

At the Protea Hotel, Governor Hope Uzodima, the Chairman of the 7 man Committee declared the member representing, Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa the winner of the Primary.

While other results collated at the Rushvile Hotel, where journalists were manhandled and their cameras and phones destroyed were announced at the residence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by the returning officer, Dr Stanley Uzoamaka who declared Senator Monday Okpebholo, representing Edo Central, the winner.

Also, the spokesman of the local government returning officers, Mr Ojo Babatunde declared Hon Sunday Amanero Dekeri the winner of another collation in Benin.

According to Dekeri, “On February 17, 2024, members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo

state came out to vote for a candidate of their choice to fly the party’s flag

in the forthcoming gubernatorial election for Edo state. In their wisdom

they elected me – Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri as their preferred candidate. In all humility and with a great sense of responsibility I accept this choice which I believe is a reflection of God’s choice.

“From the depth of my heart, I say a big thank you to members of our great party in Edo State for reposting this huge confidence in me, which I must say I do not take for granted.

“I must also thank critical stakeholders, especially the state and national working committees for insisting on total adherence to electoral guidelines as stipulated in the timetable.

Continuing, he said, “At this point, I must acknowledge my co-contestants and great party members who put up a commendable challenge during the contest.

“Your participation I must say helps deepen democracy in our party. “You fought gallantly and with passion. We might have disagreed during the campaigns which is not unusual in any contest, however our members have made a choice.

“There is no victor and there is no vanquished. It is APC that has won. Democracy is the winner. Therefore, I invite you to join hands with me and let us match together, shoulder to shoulder with great strength and commitment, and remove the temporary occupant at Osadebey Avenue, the PDP come September 2024.” He said.