Edo Guber: APC to Unveil Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate Today

Indications emerged yesterday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will today unveil the running mate to its governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, in Abuja. The Acting State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, confirmed this on phone, saying “Our choice of running mate emanated from the people and we are going to unveil him tomorrow (Monday) in Abuja.

It will be the youngest ticket ever in the history of Edo State and that is what we will use to defeat the other parties. We are not like them that are producing much older people to govern the state. We are going to produce a young team”. When asked to reveal the name of the running mate , he declined saying,“That is why we are unveiling him tomorrow, so everybody will see”.

New Telegraph reliably gathered that the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a governorship aspirant in the party’s governorship election, Hon Dennis Idahosa, has been picked to be the running mate to Okpebholo.

It was gathered that President Bola Tinubu personally intervened in the Edo APC issue and was said to have mandated the Minister of Niger Delta, Hon Abubakar Momoh, to ensure that Idahosa’s name is submitted. It was also agreed that Idahosa would withdraw his case from court once all the processes were concluded.