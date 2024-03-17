Edo Guber: APC To Unveil Deputy Governorship Candidate Monday

There is strong indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would unveil the running mate of its governorship candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on Monday in Abuja.

The Acting State Chairman of the party, Emperor Jaret Tenebe confirmed this on phone saying “Our choice of running mate emanated from the people and we are going to unveil him tomorrow (Monday) in Abuja.

“It will be the youngest ticket ever in the history of Edo State and that is what we will use to defeat the other parties. We are not like them that are producing much older people to govern the state. We are going to produce a young team” he said.

When told to reveal the name of the running mate , he declined saying. “That is why we are unveiling him tomorrow so everybody will see” but New Telegraph reliably gathered that the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and a governorship aspirant in the party’s governorship election, Hon Dennis Idahosa has been picked to be the running mate to Okpebholo.

It was gathered that President Bola Tinubu personally intervened in the Edo APC issue and was said to have mandated the Minister of the Niger Delta, Hon Abubakar Momoh to ensure that Idahosa’s name is submitted. It was also agreed that Idahosa would withdraw his case from the court once all the processes were concluded.

An insider told New Telegraph on Sunday that “It has been a difficult issue for over one week especially after Idahosa went to court. The leadership of the party in Abuja had to come into the issue.

“There have been so many interests at play. Ego was also involved as there were some leaders of the party who saw the primary as an opportunity to get at a leader of the party, they even threatened to publicly denounce the party and work against it if Idahosa is chosen.

“The president intervened and I believe that was what calmed nerves and I hope that all of them will respect and honour the wish of the president,” he said.