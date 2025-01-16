Edo Guber: APC, PDP Trade blame As Gunfire Rocks Tribunal Venue

Share

Chaos erupted in Benin yesterday following the sound of several gunshots near the venue of the Election Petitions Tribunal on the outcome of the September 21 Edo State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor, Monday Okpebholo, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the excise but Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second in the election, as well as other candidates are challenging the results at the tribunal. A video captured the moment a youth wearing a baseball cap with a PDP badge loading bullets into a pump-action rifle.

Emerging from an unregistered white vehicle, he began firing into the air, causing panic.

The sounds of gunfire echoed into the tribunal premises, creating a tense atmosphere, where startled passers-by stood in confusion, observing the scene unfolding while the few armed police nearby appeared helpless to intervene.

The APC Chairman Jar- ret Tenebe alleged that PDP supporters were responsible for the development. He described the incident as a “deeply disturbing and unacceptable act of violence that undermined the sanctity of the judicial process”.

Tenebe added: “The tribunal is a sacred space where justice is meant to be administered impartially. “Any act of violence within its walls undermines the very foundation of our legal system and threatens the safety of all involved.”

However, the acting PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, described the incident as yet another in the series of clandestine efforts by the APC to frustrate the legal process and tarnish the image of the opposition party.

He debunked the claim that his party sponsored the thugs who fired the gunshots. Aziegbemi said:

“The APC in Edo, who are clearly scared of justice, have continued their devious ploy to frustrate our party from reclaiming the mandate duly given to us by the good people of Edo in the last governorship election at the tribunal.

“They have now resorted to deploying thugs disguised in PDP-branded attire to disrupt the legal process while pointing accusing fingers at our party.”

