Edo Guber: APC on Path to Victory, Says Tinubu

President Tinubu has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on the path to victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed the optimism yesterday at the Presidential Villa during the presentation of the party’s flag to the Edo gubernatorial candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa. Addressing a gathering of party stalwarts led by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, at the State House, the President pledged that the party would stand with the candidates “like the wall of Gibraltar.”

The President said: “If you are happy; we are happy. If you are determined; we are determined. “We are going to work with you. We are going to stand with you like the wall of Gibraltar. “That is all I can assure you. The party is supreme, but victory is superior and very important.” The President commended the leadership of the party in Edo for their efforts towards the success of the candidates and the party. He particularly lauded Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of the state, for his exemplary leadership.