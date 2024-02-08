Edo Guber: APC Assures Credible Primaries, Sets Screening Committees

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has assured of free, fair and credible governorship primaries in Edo State

Ganduje said this when he inaugurated the party’s screening and appeal committees headed by Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, a former Minister of Sports in Abuja on Thursday.

Represented by Alhaji Suleiman Arugungu, the APC National Organising Secretary, Ganduje named Smart Iheazor as the secretary of the appeal committee, stressing that the five-man screening committee should be transparent and fair to all aspirants.

According to him, the screening of the party’s aspirants for all elections was a constitutional requirement.

“In the same vein, our party’s constitution also gives weight to equity and restoration of right, that is why it provides for a Screening Appeal Committee.

“Which avails aggrieved aspirants who might have been screened out at the level of the screening committee to seek appellate intervention from the Screening Appeal Committee,” he said.

Ganduje congratulated members of the committees, saying that they were appointed based on their principles, worthy values and political pedigrees that could be showcased with confidence anywhere and at anytime,” he said.

He said as a body of progressive minded people, the party leadership was proud of members of the committees as a cohort of responsible and committed party members.

He thanked members of the committee for accepting to serve in the screening and screening appeal assignments.

“We are indeed thankful to you all, as you proceed to engage with the task for which you have been nominated.

“Please, be rest assured that we have made sure that the exercise will be hitch free and seamless with the presence of a Secretariat Support Team that will be personally led by my good self,” he said.

Members of the screening committee included Sen. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Adeoye Adelakum, Mr Darlington Dick, Mr Lawal Abdullahi, Ms Margaret Duru, and Mr Sani Danjuma who would serve as the secretary.

In his reaction, the chairman of the screening Committee, Prof. Taoheed Abdul Adedoja gave assurance that the Committees will be fair in the discharge of their duties.

While allaying fear that the exercise may be used to disqualify aspirants, the former Minister, said it’s aimed at giving equal opportunity to all the aspirants to be cleared.

He further noted that the Committees would be guided by three documents, namely the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the party’s constitution and other guidelines handed over to aspirants in respect to their participation.

He said, “We want to thank the National Working Committee for deeming it fit to invite us to serve in this two important committees

“We will be guided majority by three documents in this assignment – the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the constitution of the party and the guidelines that have been handed over to aspirants in respect to their participation

“I want to assure you that we’ll be fair going through the guidelines in the process of screening these aspirants.

“Our work is not to disqualified any aspirant but to give opportunity to all aspirants to clear themselves. Where there might be some problems, that’s why the appeal committee is also set up as part of the due process of fairness and justice of this great party.

“Once again I thank you for this opportunity, and assure you that we’ll do our best.”