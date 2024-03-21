Edo Guber: AAC Candidate Demands Urgent Rescue Of Abducted PDP Chair

The African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Edo State September 21, 2024, gubernatorial election, Udoh Oberaifo has described the abduction of the State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi as a rude shock and a development in the political space that must be condemned.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted the Chairman of the Edo State PDP, Dr Tony Aziegbemi along Idaro Street, off Country Home Road, Benin, Edo State a few days ago.

In a statement issued by the AAC governorship candidate, who hails from Emu Community, the same community where the state chairman of PDP Dr Tony Aziegbemi hails attributed the unfortunate incident to fragile security architecture in Edo state and the Country at large.

He added that Edo state and the Country are in dire need of a government provided by an alternative people’s party, which is the AAC.

While calling on the Edo State government to deploy necessary security machinery for the immediate and unconditional release of the Edo PDP State chairman, the AAC Governorship candidate, Udoh Oberaifo equally advised the security agencies in Edo state to leave no stone unturned in the quest to ensuring the victim is released unhurt.