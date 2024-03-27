Edo Guber: 17 Parties Beat INEC’s Deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 17 out of 19 registered political parties in the country, were able to upload the nomination forms of their candidates to the dedicated portal, for the September 21 Edo governorship election, before the 6 pm March 24 deadline.

INEC had warned that there would be no extension of the timeframe allowed by the law, adding that the portal would automatically shut down by 6 pm on March 24.

INEC National Commissioner Sam Olumekun, however, could not disclose the names of these political parties but said the commission will publish the personal particulars of the candidates including their credentials and other documents at state headquarters and the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

Olumekun who is Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, stated that the candidates’ personal particulars and their running mates will “be published on Saturday 30th March 2024, a week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.”

He appealed to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents, stating that “Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”