Edo Guber: 126 Delegates To Elect LP Candidate

The Labour Party (LP) has increased the number of delegates who will elect its candidate for the September 2024 Edo State governorship election, from 90 to 126.

Also, the party has adjusted the date for the election of the flag bearer by a day, from February 22 to 23.

LP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh on Friday, said the decision was arrived at after listening to submissions from the various party stakeholders “including the members of the National Assembly, elders and leaders of the party in the state.”

According to the statement, while the number of delegates from each of the 192 political wards in the state remains at two, that of Local Government delegates increased from five to seven, in each of the 18 LGAs.

It stated that the deadline for the sale and submission of nomination forms has been extended from February 10 to February 12.

The party pledged a level playing ground for all aspirants and would not interfere in the process leading to the emergence of its flag bearer.