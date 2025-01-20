Edo Group Hails Police For Putting Thugs In The State Under Checks

Share

A social-political group under the aegis of Edo Integrity Forum has commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, and other security agencies for listening to their voice in dislodging hoodlums that have been terrorising the state governorship election tribunal in Benin City.

Reacting to the security operations, the forum said the raid of the hoodlums was a swift response to their complaints and petition to the IGP, adding that “the action will serve as a deterrent to any other barbaric and unsavoury acts of intimidation, harassment and other forms of insecurity.”

Addressing journalists on behalf of the forum on Saturday, the Chairman Planning and Strategy of the forum, Prince Obue Kennedy, said: “We want to appreciate and commend the efforts of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Nigeria Police Force for their quick response to our plea for peace in the tribunal court premises.

“We also called on security agents to arrest those hoodlums and cult boys terrorising the court premises to further demonstrate the police’s readiness to give justice and desired peace and security which are sacrosanct in the duty of security agents in the country.

