Edo Govt Working To Improve Agribus – Idahosa

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Hon Dennis Idahosa, on Thursday, said his principal, Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration is working to stimulate agricultural production through various initiatives.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Friday Aghedo, the initiatives would place Edo State among the top states in agricultural production soon.

Idahosa disclosed this in Benin when he played host to the executives and members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Edo State Chapter, led by the president, Alhaji Ebiredelu Dogwo Bako.

While noting that the state is blessed with arable land with the prospect of significantly increasing the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Idahosa also said the sector was among the five-point agenda of the Okpebholo-led administration.

“This administration remains committed to revamping the sector as of effort at improving the livelihood of its citizenry as well as residents

“As an administration, food security is a key component of our five-point agenda.

“For the first time in the history of Edo State, we have over N70 billion allocated for agriculture in our budget. With this, you will know that there is so much emphasis on agriculture.

“We are so blessed with fertile land, and before the advent of petroleum, agriculture was the key and major source of revenue to our country, and we were doing extremely well. When we discovered crude oil, we abandoned agriculture, and that is why we are where we are right now.

“In line with Mr. President’s agenda, he has asked every state to focus on agriculture. I can assure you, by the grace of God, Edo will rank top state in agricultural production and business,” he stated.

Idahosa, who assured the farmers of the state’s collaboration in strengthening the association, also noted the government’s effort to tame insecurity, especially farmers-herders clashes, and ensure peace and stability working with security agencies.

“On behalf of my principal, I can assure you that there is going to be a strong collaboration between the government and AFAN.

“Be assured that farmers will now go back to their farms, and they will be safe and secure with their families.”

Earlier in his address, the Chairman AFAN, Bako, commended the contributions of the deputy governor over the years in strengthening the association, providing large-scale inputs to farmers, to increase productivity.

He further solicited the state government’s support and collaboration in repositioning the association and providing solutions to the farmers/herders crisis.

