Edo Govt Vows To Revoke Illegally Acquired Farmlands

The Edo State Government has pledged to revoke all farmlands illegally acquired by companies in the state, assuring that due process will be followed to return such lands to their rightful owners.

This commitment was made by the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, during a meeting with members of the Association of Cocoa Farmers in Benin on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Friday Aghedo, Idahosa revealed that some of the farmlands were acquired through proxies.

He commended cocoa farmers from Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East Local Government Areas for remaining law-abiding despite the challenges they face.

The deputy governor reiterated Governor Monday Okpebholo’s campaign promise to prioritize farmers’ welfare, emphasizing the administration’s awareness of their significant socioeconomic contributions across the state’s 18 local government areas.

“By paying their taxes regularly to the state government, nobody will be able to take away their lands and due dividends,” Idahosa assured.

He added that the government is actively working to minimize farmer- herder clashes and ensure the security of citizens’ lives and property.

Earlier, Mr. Bello Osaretin, leader of the cocoa farmers’ delegation, raised concerns about alleged collusion between civil servants in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and some Chinese entities to sell off the Ohosu and Okomu forest reserves.

He warned that over 40 major farming communities in Ovia South-West could cease to exist if the current administration failed to act swiftly.

The deputy governor’s assurances signal the state government’s determination to protect farmers’ rights and address illegal land acquisitions, reinforcing its commitment to agricultural development and community welfare in Edo State.

