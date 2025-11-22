Edo Govt Urges FG To Expedite Action On Land Dispute With Delta

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, has appealed to the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, intercede on the land dispute between the state and its neighbouring Delta.

The Deputy Governor made this appeal when he led a delegation, which comprised officials of the state government and members of the Edo State Boundary Committee on a fact-finding mission to disputed communities.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo, said that Idahosa appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his good office to ensure justice, equity, and fairness prevailed in the areas in dispute

He said, “I passionately call on the President to use all necessary demarcation agencies to resolve these lingering issues,” he appealed.

While suing for peace from the affected communities, Idahosa noted that the state government was determined to protect the territorial dignity of Edo State and that of the people of Orhionmwon.

Idahosa pointed out that the Jameson River is a natural demarcation landmark to the disputed Ugbakele boundary Community.

While calling on the state boundary committee to be diligent in their investigation, he stressed that the outcome of the investigation will guide the recommendations of the committee to the governor.

“We decided to ask questions and the history of this area. We found out that the Jameson River is the natural boundary between Edo and Delta States.

‘You can see the previous structures of the AT&P company. This land is clearly for Edo State.

“We thank the community people and settlers. We plead they continue to maintain the peace pending the outcome of the National Boundary Commission,” he pleaded.

Earlier, Idahosa and his team interfaced with stakeholders and community leaders of Oben, Ikobi, Iguelaba, and Obozogbe-Nugu communities to verify their claims and grievances.

At the town hall meeting, the communities complained of non-recognition by oil companies operating in the area.

They further decried the giving out of their communal land to private individuals by the immediate past administration of the state without compensation.

“The previous government has done injustice to the Edo people by allocating land to investors without having interactive sessions with us,” they noted.