Edo Govt Unveils Plans, Activities For 2023 Alaghodaro

The Edo State Government has unveiled plans and a programme of activities for the seventh edition of the Alaghodaro Investment Summit, organised yearly by the private sector in the State to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki-led’s administration.

In a statement, the Chairperson, Local Organising Committee and Executive Secretary, Alaghodaro Economic Summit Limited/Gte, Eire Ifueko Alufohai, said the five-day event will spotlight the groundbreaking policies and remarkable reforms implemented by Obaseki’s administration that have transformed the lives of millions of Edo people and ensured economic prosperity for the State.

She said the 2023 edition of the summit, with the theme, “The Edo Story: Creating Shared Opportunities into the Future,” will take place between Wednesday, November 8 and Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to her, the event will also serve as a platform for investors, government officials, business leaders, and other key stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions, explore partnerships, and envision a prosperous future for Edo State.

Alufohai listed some of the activities to include; Edo Women Conference, Ancient City Tour, Cocktail, Summit, Muslim Prayer, Award Night/Dinner, Governor’s Golf Tournament, Food and Fun Fair, Youth Summit, and Thanksgiving Service.

She noted, “This year’s edition of the Alaghodaro Investment Summit promises to be a rollercoaster of excitement and discovery voyage, being the last summit that will be celebrated under the leadership of our performing Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

“With the theme ‘The Edo Story: Creating shared opportunities into the future,’ the summit will focus on the numerous achievements of the Obaseki-led government over the past seven years, highlighting how the government has harnessed strategic partnerships across various sectors to build a solid socio-economic base that is now positively impacting the lives of Edo people.”

Alufohai further noted, “The activities lined up for this year’s summit 2023 include the Edo Women Conference scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, 2023, which will be followed by Ancient City Tour and Cocktail on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

“On Friday, November 10, 2023, will be the main Alaghodaro Summit event, Muslim Prayer, as well as an Award and Dinner Night, while the Governor’s Golf Tournament, Food and Fun Fair, and Youth Concert will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The event will end on Sunday, November 12, 2023, with Thanksgiving Service.”

She charged Edolites, “We urge Edo people to be part of this epoch-making event as we showcase the innovative policies, gains of reforms, plans, programmes and projects designed and implemented by the Obaseki-led administration, through targeted investment, partnerships and collaborative efforts that have continued to transform the lives of millions of Edo people and placed the State on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.”