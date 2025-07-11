Edo Govt To Launch Public Probe Into Obaseki’s Administration — Okpebholo

The Edo State Government on Friday said it will set-up a Commission of Inquiry to probe the administration of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

Governor Monday Okpebolo made the disclosure during a victory parade at the Government House , Benin City, where he addressed a crowd comprising party chieftains, civil servants, youth groups, market women, and professional bodies.

The event followed the Supreme Court’s affirmation of his victory, alongside his deputy, Dannis Idahosa, in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

It would be recalled that the governor few days after he was sworn in on 12 November , 2024 set-up a 14- man Assets Verification Committee headed by Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe to investigate the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebolo, who was expressing gratitude to God and the judiciary, over his victory assured the people of Edo State that his administration would prioritize transparency, accountability, and development.

He accused his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki of running the state through external consultants while sidelining qualified civil servants.

“I directed the training of our own people who are now handling the job. We have sent the consultant away from the state, saving money to develop Edo State,” he said. “Our civil servants are well trained. We have the best brains in the state, but Godwin Obaseki used consultants instead of utilizing the human resources available.”

Governor Okpebholo stated that, although his administration has only been in office for about eight months, it is already making strides in reforming governance. “By the time we are two years in office, Edo people will know they have a Governor who is ready to work for the interest of the people,” he added.

He also extended appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, praising his support and firm stance throughout the electoral and legal processes. “President Tinubu stood his ground and ensured the right thing was done,” the Governor remarked, pledging to ensure that Edo State enjoys the dividends of democracy under his watch.

Okpebholo further stated that his administration had discovered questionable financial decisions under Obaseki’s tenure. He cited an instance where a university received N47 million, while a consultant was paid N51 million.

“They wanted to continue with this act, but God helped us to push them out,” he said.

Despite the allegations, the Governor emphasized continuity in governance, noting that he retained key civil service personnel from the previous administration. “Since I came into office, I have not sacked anybody. The Head of Service during Obaseki’s administration is still working with me, along with many Permanent Secretaries,” he stated.

He reiterated his commitment to investigating the past administration’s financial dealings. “We will open the books to check how Obaseki governed Edo State in the last eight years,” he declared. “Edo was tired of transactional people and thieves. I will take just two years out of eight and Edo people will see the difference. We will interrogate their records.”

Accusing the opposition of stockpiling money to influence the judiciary, Okpebholo said, “They were looking for judges to bribe or buy, but they could not find any. They kept money for the election as well as court cases, but God disappointed them.”

Deputy Governor Dannis Idahosa also spoke at the event, applauding the Governor for leading the party through the court victories and stressing the need to now focus on governance.

Joining in the celebrations, former deputy governor Comrade Philip Shaibu expressed gratitude to God for the outcome of the legal battles and urged all stakeholders to support the administration’s efforts to deliver on its promises.

The Commission of Inquiry, according to Governor Okpebholo, will soon be constituted to formally begin probing the operations and expenditures of the Obaseki administration.