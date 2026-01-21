Edo Govt Threatens Legal Action Over Illegal Allocation Of Water Ministry Lands

The Edo State Government has warned that it will take legal action against officials found to have illegally allocated lands belonging to the State Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation across facilities in Benin City and other parts of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Water Resources and Sanitation, Washington Osifo, issued the warning yesterday during an inspection tour of the ministry’s facilities alongside members of the Edo State Public Property Protection Committee, led by Eugene Okoloise.

The visit followed reports of widespread encroachment on government-owned properties, with some individuals erecting permanent structures on the land.

During the visit, some of the occupants claimed that the land allocations were approved by officials of the Edo State Water Corporation, an agency under the ministry. Reacting to the claims, Osifo said the government would not tolerate the takeover of public assets by private individuals.

He said: “We will not close our eyes to the fact that these are government properties, we need to reclaim them for the government such that government will have use for them. “It is government that can decide whatever they want to do with it , but certainly it should not go to the hands of individuals.”

He disclosed that the ministry would constitute a panel of inquiry to investigate the alleged illegal allocations, noting that several names had already been mentioned by occupants encountered during the inspection.

Osifo said: “We will set up an inquiry, some names have been mentioned, mentioned by those who we met on ground, how they came to it, inquiry will produce appropriate reports to the ministry and we will take appropriate steps against those involved.”

The commissioner stressed that no official had the authority to allocate government land or enter into agreements on behalf of the state without proper approval.