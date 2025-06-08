Edo Govt Threatens Legal Action Over Alleged Defamatory Post Against Governor Okpebholo

Share

The Edo State Government has issued a stern warning to social media influencer, Mr. Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, over a viral post described as malicious, defamatory, and damaging to the reputation of Governor Monday Okpebholo and members of the State Executive Council.

The warning was contained in a letter dated June 8, 2025, and signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Samson Osagie.

The letter, issued through the Ministry of Justice, condemned the publication circulated on June 6, 2025, which made several allegations against the administration.

The government described the post as baseless and intentionally crafted to discredit the governor and his cabinet.

The viral post reportedly claimed that only three Executive Council meetings had been held in eight months, accused Governor Okpebholo of spending most of his time in Abuja, and alleged that contract awards were being manipulated from the capital.

It also claimed that funds were being withheld to settle an impending Supreme Court judgment tied to contracts awarded by the previous administration.

Dr. Osagie refuted the claims as “completely false,” asserting that Governor Okpebholo’s administration—still under eight months old—had convened several Executive Council meetings leading to significant developmental initiatives, including multiple ongoing flyover projects in Benin City.

The Attorney General stated that the allegations amount to criminal defamation and warned that failure to issue a public retraction and apology within 24 hours would result in both civil and criminal legal action.

“The publication amounts to criminal defamation,” the letter stated. “We intend to proceed against you through the relevant security agencies to compel you to substantiate the criminal allegations you have made.”

The government is demanding that the apology be published on all Mr. Ifaluyi-Isibor’s social media platforms and in at least one national newspaper.

Share