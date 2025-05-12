Edo Govt Threatens Legal Action Against Neo Black Movement

Share

The Edo State Government, on Sunday threatened legal action against the Neo Black Movement, also known as Black Axe, over recent killings and cult-related violence in the State.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebolo, Fred Itua said the decision follows public admissions by self-acclaimed leaders of the group, who have openly identified themselves and condemned the lawful demolition of a building linked to their activities.

Itua said the building was reportedly a hub for planning and executing violent attacks across Benin metropolis and other parts of Edo State.

“No responsible government will watch helplessly as criminal enclaves flourish under its watch. The demolition of the property was a direct response to actionable intelligence and was carried out in line with the provisions of the Anti-cultism Law passed by the Edo State House of Assembly.”

The government also demanded that the group provide full disclosure on claims of renovating six public schools in Edo State since Governor Monday Okpebholo assumed office.

“The group must, without delay, publicly list the names and locations of the schools allegedly renovated, provide documented proof of the said renovations, and present the official letter of approval or partnership granted by the Edo State Government authorizing such actions,” the government stated.

“Failure to comply will result in immediate legal action for defamation, misrepresentation, and unauthorized interference in public infrastructure. The government has also announced plans to develop a divisional police station on the parcel of land where the demolished cult-linked structure once stood.

“More demolitions of buildings and properties linked to cultists and their criminal networks will follow in the coming days. Governor Okpebholo remains committed to sanitizing Edo State of all forms of cultism and protecting lives and property.”

Continuing, he said, “As the Chief Security Officer of the state, Governor Okpebholo will not sit back and watch innocent citizens killed by criminal gangs hiding under the guise of cult groups.

“Let it be made unequivocally clear that Edo State is not, and will never be, a safe haven for cultists,” he concluded.

Share