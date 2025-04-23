Edo Govt Targets Foreign Investors To Drive Economic Growth

Share

The Edo State Government has announced a strategic initiative aimed at attracting long-term investments from the United States and other advanced economies, as Governor Monday Okpebholo intensifies efforts to reposition the State as a hub for sustainable development across multiple sectors.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the investment drive is aligned with the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) currently underway in Washington, D.C.

Governor Okpebholo is leveraging the global platform to engage with credible investors, development partners, and multilateral institutions, with a view to establishing sustainable, long-term partnerships rather than relying on traditional debt financing models.

“Unlike past approaches reliant on debt financing, the governor’s strategy emphasizes long-term partnerships and direct capital investment aimed at strengthening the state’s fiscal sustainability,” Itua said.

Leading the Edo State delegation in Washington is a three-member team comprising the Commissioner for Finance, Emmanuel Okoebor; policy economist and head of Policy House International, Taiwo Akerele; and the Special Adviser on Finance, Investment and Revenue Generation, Kizito Okpebholo.

The delegation is presenting a portfolio of investment-ready projects spanning mining, oil and gas, agro-processing, housing, and small and medium enterprise (SME) support.

As part of its engagements, the Edo State Government is co-hosting the inaugural Multi-Sector Global Partnership Summit in collaboration with ReadyToLead Africa and Policy House International.

The summit is designed to facilitate concrete investment opportunities and showcase Edo State’s developmental milestones and future vision.

“This summit seeks to forge meaningful investment connections that go beyond rhetoric, offering a transparent display of Edo’s developmental achievements and future plans,” Itua added.

