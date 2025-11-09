Edo Govt Targets 54,000 Women For Entrepreneurial Training, Revamps Skills Centres

The Edo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development has announced plans to train 54,000 women in entrepreneurship, micro-finance access, and skills development as part of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s SHINE Agenda.

The Ministry also revealed that two skills acquisition centres have been rehabilitated, with over 170 people trained in the past year, and 31 mentally ill and drug-affected adults removed from the streets for rehabilitation.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Eugenia Abdallah, commended Governor Okpebholo for promoting gender inclusion, noting that 35 percent of cabinet positions are held by women and that N1 billion in soft loans has been approved for market women.

She also announced that Edo State will host the 25th Regular National Council on Women Affairs and Child Development later this year.

Abdallah highlighted the successful revamping of the Uromi Skills Acquisition Centre, where 63 trainees benefited, and the Igarra Skills Acquisition Centre, which trained 77 people.

The ongoing upskilling of the Evbuomodu Skills Acquisition Centre is being carried out in partnership with the Edo State Skills Development Agency.

On mental health support, Abdallah reported that 25 mentally ill persons were removed from the streets between January and September 2025, with six admitted to rehabilitation centres.

The Ministry is also collaborating with orphanages to improve the welfare and education of children, finalizing the review of the Child Rights Law, and financially empowering five persons living with disabilities.

Additionally, 30 inmates are receiving a seven-week training in fashion design. Renovations at the Children Correctional Centre have been completed, with recreational facilities provided, and 10 vulnerable persons received financial support from the state government.

Abdallah expressed appreciation to Governor Okpebholo and the Edo First Lady, Mrs. Edesiri Anani, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to empowering women and children to live with dignity and realize their full potential. She stated, “We are building a future where every woman and child in Edo State can contribute meaningfully and shine brighter.”