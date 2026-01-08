Edo Govt Targets 2.2m Children For Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign

The Edo State Government, in partnership with development organizations, has set a target of vaccinating about 2.2 million children aged 0 to 14 years against measles and rubella across the state.

The vaccination exercise is scheduled to take place from January 20 to January 30, 2026, simultaneously across all 18 local government areas at designated health facilities and temporary vaccination posts.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting in Benin City, Dr. Eseigbe Efeomon, Director of Disease Control and Immunization at the Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency, explained that the campaign aims to reduce measles and rubella incidence in Nigeria to 10 cases per million by 2026 and further to 1 case per million by 2030. He emphasized that achieving this requires increased population immunity through sustained vaccination.

Dr. Efeomon stated that the campaign would cover all local government areas, with teams approved at the national level working alongside additional state-supported teams. Only qualified and certified health workers will administer the injectable vaccines.

He explained that the vaccination strategy includes fixed and temporary posts, with vaccination cards issued to all children as proof. Vaccination teams will also visit schools, churches, mosques, markets, motor parks, internally displaced persons’ camps, and other public spaces. Children receiving the vaccine will be finger-marked to prevent double vaccination.

The overarching goal, according to Dr. Efeomon, is to drastically reduce rubella incidence and protect children from preventable diseases through effective immunization coverage.

Also speaking, Mr. Ajaero Paul, WHO Local Government Facilitator, described measles and rubella as major global causes of child deaths and congenital abnormalities, stressing that both diseases are preventable through the safe and effective measles-rubella vaccine. He added that sustained advocacy is essential to reducing child mortality and lifelong disabilities.

Yakubu Suleiman, UNICEF Social and Behavioural Change Health Officer, reaffirmed that the measles-rubella vaccine is safe for all children aged nine months to 14 years. He stated that the government has fully funded the vaccines, making them free of charge at all government health facilities.

Suleiman urged schools and other stakeholders to support the campaign, emphasizing that vaccination protects not only individual children but entire communities.

He also noted that even children who have previously received the measles vaccine should still be given the combined measles-rubella vaccine, ensuring that no child is left behind.