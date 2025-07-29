New Telegraph

July 29, 2025
Edo Govt Taking Steps To Discourage Cultism, Social Vices –Iyamu

The Edo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to discouraging cultism and other social vices by prioritising quality education and youth development across the state.

Speaking in Benin City yesterday during the NEPL/ Seplat Empowerment Programme for teachers in Edo and Delta States, Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, noted that the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo is focused on raising a new generation of well-trained, disciplined, and futureready children.

According to Iyamu, Okpebholo has shown clear dedication to societal reform through continued investments in education infrastructure and the recruitment of qualified teaching personnel.

He said: “We are fully aligned and we have started the publicity. We cannot rely solely on certificate anymore. Those that are going to be trained in technical education have been encouraged especially with the stipend that goes with their membership.”

 

