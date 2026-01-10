Edo Govt Tackling Kidnapping, Other Violent Crimes, Urges Calms

The Edo State government on Saturday said it is tackling kidnapping that have become a reoccurring decimal in the State, triggering widespread protest especially in Ekpoma, where two medical doctor were kidnapped recently.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the protesters blocked major roads in the university community and Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, students also joined in the protest.

This prompted the University to postpone it school resumption earlier scheduled for Monday, January 12, 2026.

Some protesters, however stormed kara market and attacked some Hausa traders in the locality.

While the traders fled for safety, many goats in the markets were slaughtered and campaign billboards for the 2027 general elections were pulled down by the protesters.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Kassim Afegbua in a statement made available to journalists in Benin city, said that though the state government recognizes the right of citizens to protest, there is a need for calmness, as the state government is working to ensure kidnapping is a thing of the past in the state.

Afegbua urged Edo people to avoid anything that will negate the Edo government efforts to end insecurity.

He said, “The Edo State Government considers it necessary to further clarify issues arising from the recent protest that disrupted vehicular movement in Ekpoma on Saturday, January 10, particularly as it concerns public perception of the state’s security situation.

“While the government recognises the constitutional right of citizens to express concerns, it is important to state and very clearly, that matters of security require calm, coordination and constructive engagement. Actions such as blocking roads and disrupting movement, especially in the name of protest, do not aid security operations and may inadvertently expose residents to further risks or be exploited by criminal elements. Citizens must resist the urge to be caught in such dangerous tendencies.

“It is on record that since he took office, Governor Monday Okpebholo who understands the concerns of Edo residents has remained responsive to genuine complaints relating to safety.

“However, the government believes that effective security solutions are best achieved through intelligence sharing, community collaboration and sustained engagement with security agencies, not through unstructured actions that undermine public order.

“Governor Okpebholo’s security strategy is built around proactive measures, including the strengthening of the Edo Security Corps, neighbourhood watch initiatives and continuous engagement with community leaders, traditional institutions and sister states.

“These platforms are available for residents to channel security-related concerns, provide useful information and contribute meaningfully to keeping their communities safe.”