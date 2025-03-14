Edo Govt Suspends Public Safety Response Team 

Share

Following public outcry occasioned by the death of a 2-year-old girl on Wednesday at Ring Road, Benin City, the Edo State capital, the state Government on Friday suspended the Edo State Public Safety Response team.

The officials of the Response team led by Kelly Okungbowa were said to be dragging the steering wheel with a bus driver who was driving against the traffic before the bus veered off the road and crushed the toddler.

The Government, in a press release signed by the Secretary of the Edo State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, said the suspension was due to public complaints and allegations of harassment and extortion by the public.

“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Public Safety Response Team (PSRT) headed by Kelly Okungbowa.

“This decision is occasioned by several complaints received by the State Government on allegations of extortion, harassment and unruly behaviour by members of the Team.

“The Government remains committed to upholding law and order and will not tolerate any deviation from the original purpose for which the Team was set up, which is to help maintain public order, assist in protecting public infrastructure and curb illegal activities like street trading and illegal parking in our communities.

“A thorough review of the Team’s structure and operations, particularly recruitment processes and training of its personnel will be conducted to ensure that all government-sanctioned activities in the State reflect the highest standard of professionalism, fairness, orderliness and respect for human dignity,” the statement read.

