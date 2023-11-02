Edo Govt Signs $100m Direct Investment With Agro-Based Company

The Edo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sunora Foods, an Agro-based Company set to attract over $100 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for its Oil Palm business expansion and trading in oil and vegetable oil to markets across the world.

Speaking shortly after the signing of the MoU, the Government and the Company at Government House in Benin City, the State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, said his administration is supportive of businesses and entrepreneurs and would continue to create an enabling environment for them to thrive to achieve desire returns.

“We want to congratulate the management of Sunora Foods on the stage we have gotten to that has culminated in the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with our government.

“As a government, we are very supportive of entrepreneurs who want to undertake meaningful investment in our state, particularly in agro-based businesses. This is not the first time we are supporting business groups that have affiliations with our state.

“I just want to implore you that you should be very diligent and also manage your expansion. We trust that with the history of your company and experience, you will manage the business and the opportunity.

“As a government, like I said earlier, we are very supportive of businesses and entrepreneurs. We will continue to create the enabling environment for your investment to thrive, be safe and obtain the level of returns that you expected to sustain the investment”, Obaseki added.

Earlier, the President/CEO, of Sunora Foods, Charles Eghobamien, disclosed that Sunora Foods is a 30 years old entity trading oil, and vegetable oil to markets across the world including the USA, Canada and China.

He explained that one of the first initiatives was global expansion, “and having secured the financing for the expansion we had two markets. First was Indonesia and the other was Africa.

“As they say, charity begins at home and I said is going to be Edo State. And, that was particularly easy to make because of the investment and strives and the programmes the Governor had set in place.

“We are excited about this initiative because of what it brings. It is an investment, but investment is not just money but is improvement in livelihood in line with the dreams of the governor and this administration.

“We are targeting 10,000 jobs minimum and we are also targeting over 15,000 indirect jobs. Apart from this, there are going to be other developments in terms of innovations, and technical expertise and we intend to through our Corporate Social Responsibility impact the communities where we are going to operate.

“So, we are waiting for this opportunity and we look forward to a fruitful and successful partnership”, Eghobamien stated.

Later in an interview with journalists, Eghobamien said the programme Sunora Foods is targeting has five aspects.

“First, is 15,000 hectares of land which we intend to plant within the next five years. Second, is crush facilities for Soya beans and other Seed oil crops.

“Third, a 12 hundred tons per day edible oil refinery. Fourth, a bottling line and a 15,000 bottle per hour bottling line.

“Fifth is an animal feed processing facility. All of these lines will lead to 10,000 direct and 15,000 indirect jobs.

“We are going to invest in palm oil plantation to start with. The goal of sell red palm oil and refine it through the refinery into vegetable oil.

“We are ready to start in January 2024 as soon as we get the land concession and begin planting.

“Currently, Edo state has one major palm oil refinery which is Presco Oil Plc, Okomu oil does not refine as you all know. So, this will be a step in the right direction to bridge a gap in the palm oil refinery, particularly in Edo State.

“Edo State has a lot of palm oil, a lot of plantation. It makes sense to have this opportunity to refine the oil to make it available not just