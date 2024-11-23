Edo Govt Sets To Recover Over 200 Missing Vehicles

Share

The chairman of the Edo State Government’s Vehicle Recovery Committee, Kelly Okungbowa, has revealed that more than 200 government vehicles are currently unaccounted for.

Within just 24 hours of its formation, the committee successfully recovered three vehicles which include a Hilux van and two Toyota Hiace buses in a private residence.

Okungbowa disclosed that the recovered Hiace buses contained palliative items, including bags of garri and rice, intended for distribution to Edo citizens.

He urged members of the public to assist with information on missing vehicles, emphasizing that whistleblowers will be rewarded for providing accurate and verifiable details.

In a statement to journalists on Friday, Okungbowa reassured Edo residents and the state government of the committee’s commitment to recovering all stolen vehicles.

He stressed that these vehicles are public property, not private possessions.

Okungbowa further called on citizens to report any suspicious activities related to the missing assets.

