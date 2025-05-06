Edo Govt Set To Partner With The League Body

Share

The board of the Nigeria National League (NNL) continues to receive accolades from different quarters with the latest one coming from the Edo State Government which has commended the board for its transformation of the country’s secondtier league just as it pledged its readiness to partner with it to move the country’s football forward.

The commendation was made through the Chairman of the state’s Sports Commission, Amadin Desmond Enabulele when the Chairman of NNL, Mr. George Aluo paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Benin City yesterday.

According to the Sports Commission boss, since the present board of the NNL took over the mantle of leadership, it has succeeded in not only changing the narratives about the most important league in the country but has also ensured fair play which has led to many fans developing interest in the league.

“We as a government are happy that the NNL under your leadership has achieved a lot just under two years of coming on board.

It’s on record that an NNL side won the prestigious President Federation Cup last year and even this year, one of the NNL sides, Abakiliki FC has turned to giant killers in the Federation Cup.

“They sent two-time CAF champions, Enyimba FC of Aba packing in the round of 16 and right here at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium, last Saturday, they defeated another NPFL side, Nasarawa United to qualify for the semi-finals of the championship which shows the quality of the league.”

