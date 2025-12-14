Edo Govt Servicing N385m Monthly Debt For Radisson Hotel Project

The Edo State Government has revealed that it is currently servicing an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) of about ₦385 million monthly, arising from a ₦25 billion capital market facility obtained during the immediate past administration for the Radisson Hotel project in Benin City.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prince Kassim Afegbua, who said the financial commitment has prompted a comprehensive review of the project.

Afegbua raised concerns over the equity structure of the hotel project, noting that 80% equity was reportedly allocated to a private investor, leaving Edo State with only 20%, despite being the major financier. Preliminary records indicate that the state raised the ₦25 billion facility and commenced the project before the private investor joined midstream.

He emphasized:

“The concern is not political; it is about understanding how public funds were deployed and how equity interests were structured in a project financed with state resources.”

The Commissioner added that available documentation does not clearly show any financial contribution by the private investor before the equity restructuring, nor evidence of a competitive bidding process at the time.

The review also extends to other major projects inherited by the Okpebholo administration, including the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA). The exercise aims to clarify Edo State’s financial obligations, liabilities, and benefits, strengthen transparency, and uphold accountability in public finance management.

Afegbua stressed that the government would, upon conclusion of the review, take legal steps, including engagement with regulatory and anti-corruption agencies if necessary.

Responding to criticisms from the opposition PDP, he reiterated that the government remains open to constructive engagement, urging political actors to allow institutional review processes to function without interference.

On power supply at Government House, the Commissioner clarified that Edo State has no ownership in Ossiomo Power Plant and uses alternative sources, including solar and BEDC services, for cost efficiency.

Afegbua highlighted the administration’s ongoing infrastructure investments, including support for Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, and Edo State University, Uzairue, and called on former public officials to cooperate with the reviews.

“Transparency and accountability remain central to good governance,” he concluded.