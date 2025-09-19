Edo Govt Seals Market Square Over N27m Unpaid Taxes

The Edo State Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Friday sealed the premises of Market Square (Sunday Foods) over N27 million in unpaid taxes.

A statement by the Edo IRS Head, Corporate Communications, Courage Eboigbe, said the outstanding sum is a result of an audit conducted by the EIRS on Market Square, covering the period from 2018 to 2023 for Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) and Withholding Tax liabilities.

The statement read, “The Edo State Internal Revenue Service on Friday, September 19, 2025, sealed the premises of Market Square (Sunday Foods) for non-payment of taxes amounting to N27,005,117.97.

“The outstanding sum is the result of an audit exercise conducted by the EIRS on Market Square, covering the period from 2018 to 2023 for Pay-As-You-Earn and Withholding Tax liabilities.

“The audit findings and subsequent tax assessment were communicated to the company. As Market Square did not object to this assessment, it became final and conclusive.

“Following the company’s refusal to settle its debt, the revenue service has now, pursuant to a court order, sealed the premises to recover the outstanding tax due to the Edo State Government.

“The EIRS is prepared to unseal the premises immediately upon confirmation of full payment.’

Eboigbe said payment of taxes is a fundamental civic responsibility for all individuals and organisations engaged in economic activities in Edo State.

He said that tax revenue is essential for the government to provide critical infrastructure and services for the public good, noting that tax compliance significantly enhances business operations and upholds a positive corporate image.

He said that EIRS commends all compliant taxpayers and urged others to meet their tax obligations promptly.