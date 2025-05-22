Edo Govt Seals Brothel Built Inside Pry School

Share

The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo in Edo State has uncovered and sealed a brothel built within the premises of a primary school in Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Edo State Coordinator for the Protection of Government Property (PGP), Hon. Eugene Okolosie, during a press conference in Benin City. He also revealed that over 2,000 plots of government land previously encroached upon by land grabbers have been recovered across the state.

Okolosie noted that more than 150,000 houses in the state are currently situated on government-owned land, and he advised individuals seeking to acquire land to first clear their documents with the Edo Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS) to avoid falling prey to fraudulent land speculators.

“A lot of government property has been encroached upon. Seventy percent of our ancient moats have been taken over, and the most affected are our public schools. In Ambrose Alli University (AAU) alone, we recovered several plots of land from land grabbers,” he said.

He added that in one instance, the community alerted the agency that land grabbers had forged their signatures. “We moved swiftly and recovered about 90 percent of the land, including parcels belonging to schools.”

Citing a specific case, Okolosie stated, “In Ujuele Primary School, a brothel was built inside the school compound. We have sealed off the brothel, and some of these illegally acquired properties will be repurposed. We are currently in discussion with the governor on the next steps.”

“In Iyoba, the community illegally divided a public school into two and sold half to private individuals,” he further revealed.

The PGP Coordinator disclosed that the agency has received over 3,000 petitions from communities over the past two months regarding the illegal acquisition of government properties and vowed to recover every encroached asset.

He also commended Governor Okpebholo for providing legal support to the agency, which he said would enhance the effective prosecution of offenders.

Share