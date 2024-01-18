Edo Govt Seals 108 Health Facilities For Failing Quality Assurance Checks

The Edo State government has said not less than 108 health facilities have been sealed in the last six months for failing several quality assurance checks.

The government also said names of about 5,000 registered health facilities in the state are being compiled in a new digitized database for easy assessment and evaluation.

The health commissioner, Dr. Samuel Alli disclosed this at a press briefing on healthcare regulation in the state in Benin City.

According to him, some of the facilities were sealed because they were unregistered, had unsafe medical practices, practiced beyond the approved scope, and used unqualified personnel in a particular facility, the team from the ministry was resisted by the owner because her spouse was military personnel.

Alli said all those found to continue to contravene the government’s regulations after due warning would be prosecuted in a court of law.

He said “We have had to close down a number of facilities practicing beyond their scope after warning. Facilities especially guilty include pharmacies, medical laboratories, and nursing homes that with impunity deviate from their areas of practice.

“For example, community pharmacies masquerading as medical doctors and prescribing medications, patent medicine stores selling medicines beyond their scope, nursing homes conducting surgeries, and medical laboratories admitting patients for stabilization.

“We have had instances where the spouse of the owner of a nursing home resisted sealing the premises because he is military personnel. We will use all our powers as a government to bring all offenders to book.

“Most of the health facilities engage unqualified personnel. We must reiterate that no qualified doctor is licensed to train nurses. No doctor should train a nurse. If you are interested in training nurses, seek the approval of relevant authorities to open a nursing school.

To this end, we must reiterate that we no longer tolerate the use of unqualified nurses without the supervision of a qualified nurse. Using auxiliary nurses unsupervised is not acceptable. We want all auxiliary nurses certified.

“We acknowledge the brain drain syndrome leading to a dearth of nurses nationwide, but this does not justify such malfeasance.”

He said people should do the right thing in the new year because the “health of our people is paramount and of priority”