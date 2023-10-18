Edo Govt Renovates Over 336 Primary Schools, Built 200 Blocks Of Classrooms in 10-Month

The Edo State Government has said it has renovated over 336 primary and junior secondary schools in the State, built over 200 blocks of classrooms, and renovated 202 others in the last ten months.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, who disclosed this while speaking to journalists in Benin City, reiterated the government’s commitment to remodeling all primary and junior secondary schools across the three senatorial districts of the State, with priority on the welfare and wellbeing of the pupils and teachers under its State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

The Commissioner spoke in reference to a recent video on social media shot at a primary school in Ozalla Community in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the State.

Noting that the government was undertaking the remodeling and upgrade of all schools in phases, Nehikhare added that the school in the said video was among those already penciled in for renovation.

He debunked claims that the school was abandoned and the pupils and teachers left to their fate and made to learn in poor conditions and dilapidated buildings, restating the government’s commitment to the welfare of pupils and teachers in the State.

Giving a breakdown of the work done by SUBEB in the schools this year, between January and October, he said 336 schools have so far benefitted, with 200 blocks of classrooms built, 202 blocks of classrooms renovated ,and 8,750 pieces of furniture (three seaters) provided for the pupils, while 600 sets of furniture provided for the teachers in the State.

He added, “Also, 41 new water projects and 210 new toilets have been constructed for basic schools, fences spanning 16, 010 meters in 13 local councils across 27 schools completed while the total number of mud schools demolished is put at 19, consisting 14 blocks of classrooms and 15 toilet blocks.”