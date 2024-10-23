Edo Govt Releases N300m Relief Materials To Support Flood Victims

Share

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday said he has released over 300 million naira to assist flood victims in the state.

Obaseki urged residents in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps set up by the State government to avert casualties from flooding in the State.

Recall that over 25 communities living along the bank of the River Niger were reportedly submerged by flood in Edo State following the release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroun.

The Edo State Commissioner for Public Safety and Security, Hon. Kingsley Uwagbale, during a press briefing on the current flood situation in the State, said

“The governor has asked us to warn the people about the flooding as the flood is here now and he urged the people in the exposed regions in the State, including Etsako East, Etsako Central, Esan South East, Ubiaja, and Illushi areas.

“There will be flooding in these areas and the people living in these areas are warned to relocate to IDP camps already prepared for them.

“The governor also charged the various local government councils to ensure that people vacate the affected areas. They have been mobilized to start the process as we have a local emergency committee already on ground.

“Other emergency response teams have been mobilized like the NEMA, SEMA, Red Cross, Police and other stakeholders.

“We ask our people not to wait until the flood hit them as they need to be alive, well, and safe. We urge the people to move to safer areas that are prepared for them.

“The people should call the Edo State emergency line, 739 which is effective as it can be reached from anywhere in the State.”

The governor said the State already has statutory camps that can accommodate those affected by flooding while the State can also set up emergency camps in at least two to three weeks that can accommodate the people until the flood subsides, adding, “We have statutory camps which has already been built initially to absorb those ready to move.

“We have the capacity to set up our camps as we are building a new camp in Ubiaja. We have two in Agenebode and the massive one that is a camp and a warehouse at Ogumere.

“We have been sensitizing the people in the last three, four, five months since we heard flood is coming and people have made the move already but however there are some people who can’t move and they are exposed but we are appealing to them to move to safer ground which is the camps we are providing.

“We have the capacity to set up emergency camps for at least two or three weeks that can take people in until the flood subsides and they can go back to their homes.”

In the area of support and relief materials to assist the people, Uwagbale said Mr. Governor has spoken with the chairmen of the affected local government areas about the issues and how to ensure safety for the people.

“The governor has spoken with local government chairmen in terms of relief materials and he has released over N300 million as of today beyond what has been released as an emergency fund to ensure there are no issues at all.

“Obaseki has given us the mandate to ensure the safety of Edo State citizens prone to flooding in the State as we should inform him if any things are needed.

“We are in control of the situation as we have the capacity of escalating. There is funding, relief materials, and people will move into these camps until the rain subsides,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: